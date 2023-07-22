MYPOL Mysuru’s contribution to Chandrayaan-3 Mission

July 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Polymers and Rubber Products Ltd. (MYPOL), a Mysuru-based company started in 1982 under the leadership of C.D. Nagarajan as Executive Chairman, has added yet another feather to its cap of achievements.

MYPOL, which had supplied ‘Linear Rubber Bellow,’ a very critical part used for ‘Heat-Shield separation’ for ‘Chandrayaan-2’ Mission, has again supplied ‘Linear Rubber Bellow’ for ‘Chandrayaan-3’ Mission this year. This critical part was jointly developed, over a period of several years, with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) engineers and MYPOL’s product and compound development specialists. Linear Rubber Bellows from MYPOL have been an unswerving part of ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2014.

This critical part was approved by VSSC for use in the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has used MYPOL parts for the last several years in their successful launches.