MYPOL Mysuru’s contribution to Chandrayaan-3 Mission
News

MYPOL Mysuru’s contribution to Chandrayaan-3 Mission

July 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Polymers and Rubber Products Ltd. (MYPOL), a Mysuru-based company started in 1982 under the leadership of C.D. Nagarajan as Executive Chairman, has added yet another feather to its cap of achievements.

MYPOL, which had supplied ‘Linear Rubber Bellow,’ a very critical part used for ‘Heat-Shield separation’ for ‘Chandrayaan-2’ Mission, has again supplied ‘Linear Rubber Bellow’ for ‘Chandrayaan-3’ Mission this year. This critical part was jointly developed, over a period of several years, with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) engineers and MYPOL’s product and compound development specialists. Linear Rubber Bellows from MYPOL have been an unswerving part of ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2014.

This critical part was approved by VSSC for use in the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has used MYPOL parts for the last several years in their successful launches.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching