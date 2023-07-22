Realisation of God possible with infinite knowledge

July 22, 2023

Ramakrishna Mission VP Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj speaks about self-discovery, divine connection

Msyore/Mysuru: In a captivating and spiritually enlightening special lecture at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in city on Thursday evening, Vice-President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj revealed that the direct realisation of God is indeed possible with infinite and seamless knowledge.

Addressing the gathering of devotees and seekers, he offered profound insights into the path leading to perceiving God and the true essence of life. He asserted that the key to recognising the divine lies in striving for infinite life, infinite happiness and infinite knowledge. Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidanandaji Maharaj was present.

“God, in the form of the soul, exists with boundless knowledge, happiness and peace. To attain the limitless joy of experiencing God, individuals need to nurture unwavering determination and dedication to achieve this ultimate goal,” he said.

During his discourse, the Swamiji observed that many people are often caught up in the pursuit of various objectives, constantly running in different directions and concealing their true selves for different reasons. He identified three primary factors contributing to such behaviour: The desire for a long life, the search for happiness through worldly means and the pursuit of knowledge for selfish gains.

Lure of material pursuits

Gautamanandaji Maharaj warned against the lure of a long life driven solely by material pursuits and stressed the importance of investing time in fostering meaningful relationships with family and friends, which leads to genuine happiness. He further cautioned that gaining academic degrees or accolades without applying that knowledge to benefit others and lead a purposeful life only results in an illusion of true wisdom.

“To behold the divine presence of God, one must maintain a resolute determination. Regardless of age or lifespan, one must adopt spiritual knowledge according to needs and embrace spiritual practices wholeheartedly,” he said.

Running after selfish pursuits is what leads to a long and unfulfilled life. True happiness lies in spending time with family and friends and obtaining degrees is considered the acquisition of knowledge. For this very reason, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa used to say, ‘Even if a person lives for a hundred years, let him experience as much joy as he can. After living for a hundred years, he will have to depart anyway,’ the Swamiji said, recalling Sri Ramakrishna’s words.

“Whether one lives for 100 years or even 80 years, during this significant period of time, they engage in numerous events to get close to spirituality. The body is subject to birth and death but the soul remains eternal. While existing in this world, one should seek to understand the history of their existence and along with that, gain knowledge about the Divine. By doing so, one can attain spiritual wisdom,” the Swamiji said.

Japa dispels negativity

The spiritual leader also highlighted the significance of meditation and contemplation on God to understand one’s existence and gain profound spiritual knowledge. He underscored the potency of repetitive chanting of ‘Japa’, as it purifies the mind, dispels negativity and paves the way for a direct experience of God. Expressing his happiness over the remarkable growth of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Mysuru, Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj attributed its success to the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda which the Ashram propagates every moment.

He lamented that while more people are engaging with spiritual texts today, only a few truly apply the wisdom they glean from them in their lives. He urged individuals to consider their acquired knowledge as a tool to be utilised in practical life while simultaneously seeking the realisation of God.

People today are reading more than ever. However, those who put into practice what they read are exceedingly rare. Acquiring degrees has become superficial. Even after obtaining knowledge, very few people apply it practically in their lives. Along with pursuing worldly achievements, the ultimate goal of life should be to realise the presence of God.” — Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, Vice-President, Ramakrishna Mission