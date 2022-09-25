Mysore University approves amendments to Ph.D regulations

September 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Bringing about some changes in norms for Ph.D Degree (Doctor of Philosophy), the University of Mysore (UoM) Academic Council on Friday approved amendments to Ph.D regulations-2022 governing the standards and procedures for the award of Degree of Philosophy.

The Council meeting took place at the College of Fine Arts in Manasagangothri and was chaired by UoM Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

The new regulations will come into effect from the current academic year (2022-23) and complies with the UGC notification issued in this regard in 2016. The Varsity, which had brought the amendments five years ago, now relaxed the 5+2 year norm by an additional year, which allows the students to complete their Ph.D in 6 years after their enrolment, thus saving them one year. Earlier, the University had given five years, plus an additional two years to complete their Ph.D Degree.

As per the new amendment, a Professor can guide eight research scholars and as well as two foreign students, one student from Kalyana Karnataka region and one specially abled student. Associate Professors can now guide six and Assistant Professors four research students to write their Doctoral thesis.

As regards the entrance test for Ph.D, the pattern of the qualifying exam has been changed. Now the question paper of 100 marks will comprise 100 objective type questions. There will be no descriptive type or short answer questions from this year in the entrance test. Previously, the 100 marks question paper comprised of 50 objective type questions of one mark each and descriptive type or short answer questions for 50 marks.

According to Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Jnanaprakash, the Council also reduced the Ph.D course work to 16 weeks from 20 weeks. A General Category candidate securing 50 marks out of 100 in the Ph.D entrance test shall be declared as qualified and will be eligible to approach a guide, while the qualifying marks for OBC candidates is 45 and that for SC/ST candidates is 40 out of 100 marks, he pointed out and added that the Ph.D registration will be valid for 6 years from the date of registration.

The Council also approved the syllabus for various courses introduced by different departments and the University School of Engineering and departments as per NEP-2020.

A section of the Council members took strong objection to nine students of Mass Communication and Journalism Department who were short on attendance, granted permission to appear for the exam. VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar said a Committee would be constituted to ensure that the regulations pertaining to attendance are complied by all departments of the University. The meeting also discussed the issue of non-allocation of grants to library activities.

Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Finance Officer Sangeetha Gajanan Hegde, K-SET Coordinator Prof. Rajashekar, several heads of departments and Academic Council members were present.