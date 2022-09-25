‘Mischievous’ monkeys atop Chamundi Hill captured
News

‘Mischievous’ monkeys atop Chamundi Hill captured

September 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the Dasara festival inauguration atop the Chamundi Hill tomorrow, the Forest Department this morning captured a couple of monkeys who ‘perpetually showed mischievous behaviour’.

Several monkeys were captured and caged so that they do not cause any trouble during the President’s scheduled visit along with a host of dignitaries. Over 12 Forest staff including guards, watchers, RFOs and ACF were involved in the operation and till afternoon, over six primates were caught and caged.

Officials clarified that though they have not cleared all the monkeys from the Hill, only a couple of mischievous ones have been captured. These primates have proved a nuisance by attacking human beings and one of the dominant monkeys had injured a person recently all over his head and face, officials said.

As a precaution, the monkeys will be shifted from the Hill temporarily so that they do not cause any trouble. Officials did not disclose where the primates will be shifted to.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching