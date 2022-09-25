‘Mischievous’ monkeys atop Chamundi Hill captured

September 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the Dasara festival inauguration atop the Chamundi Hill tomorrow, the Forest Department this morning captured a couple of monkeys who ‘perpetually showed mischievous behaviour’.

Several monkeys were captured and caged so that they do not cause any trouble during the President’s scheduled visit along with a host of dignitaries. Over 12 Forest staff including guards, watchers, RFOs and ACF were involved in the operation and till afternoon, over six primates were caught and caged.

Officials clarified that though they have not cleared all the monkeys from the Hill, only a couple of mischievous ones have been captured. These primates have proved a nuisance by attacking human beings and one of the dominant monkeys had injured a person recently all over his head and face, officials said.

As a precaution, the monkeys will be shifted from the Hill temporarily so that they do not cause any trouble. Officials did not disclose where the primates will be shifted to.