Pramoda Devi inaugurates Great Bombay Circus

September 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 45-day Great Bombay Circus organised at the open ground behind Mysuru Zoo, near Karanji Lake in Nazarbad here was inaugurated last evening by member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

The Great Bombay Circus has added an additional entertaining treat to Mysureans during the grand Dasara festivities. Over 90 artistes from Russia, Ethiopia and other countries with their unique skills and stunts entertained the audience. A Russian lady who danced along with over 20 rings received appreciation from the gathering.

A few interesting acts like tower basketball, roller skating by Vinod and team, sword art by Ethiopian artistes, roller balance, ring jump, reverse walk by dogs, cycle riding by parrots, stunts on rope and comedy acts by clowns among other acts thrilled the audience whose eyes were glued to the performances till the end of show.

The 45-day circus will have three shows daily at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. Organisers are still planning to operate the 10 am show.