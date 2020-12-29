Mysore University, KSOU remember Rashtrakavi

December 29, 2020

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and other faculty members offering floral tributes to the portrait of Kuvempu at Cauvery auditorium in KSOU Campus here this morning.

Mysore/Mysuru: Garlanding of Kuvempu Statue and floral tributes to the portrait marked Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s 117th birth anniversary celebrations in the city this morning.

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar garlanded and showered flower petals on the Statue of Kuvempu at the entrance to Manasagangothri campus from Bogadi road side.

Later, a stage programme was held at Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) auditorium, where speakers spoke about Kuvempu’s Vishwamanava concept of life and his other messages to the society.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivanna, KIKS Director Prof. N.G. Manjunath, faculty Prof. N. Boralingaiah and Prof. Nanjaiah Honganur, former Director Prof. C.P. Siddashrama and others were present.

In another event, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and other faculty members offered floral tributes to the portrait of Kuvempu at Cauvery auditorium in KSOU Campus at Manasagangothri.

KSOU Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, Kuvempu Studies and Research Centre Director Dr. N.R. Chandregowda, Vijayanagar Government First Grade College for Women Kannada faculty Dr. C. Bettegowda and others were present.

Kuvempu birth anniversary was celebrated at the city BJP main office too in Chamarajapuram. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and a host of other party leaders offered floral tributes to the portrait of Kuvempu. Corporators Pramila Bharath and M.U. Subbaiah, leaders Kiran Gowda, Vaneesh Kumar and others were present.

Kuvempu Statue at Kuvempu Park near Gun House Circle was garlanded by dignitaries at an event jointly organised by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat. MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, former President M. Chandrasekhar, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, former MLA M.K. Somasekhar, Kannada activists Thayur Vittalamurthy, Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others were present.