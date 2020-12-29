No New Year-Eve bash beyond 11.30 pm: DCP

December 29, 2020

Prohibitory orders clamped at Balamuri, Yedamuri, Muthathi and KRS backwaters

Mysore/Mysuru: The New Year-Eve celebration in Mysuru will not be a glitzy affair this year. Like all other celebrations and religious events in a COVID-hit age, welcoming the New Year will also be a low-key affair as the Mysuru City Police have asked all hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs to shut shop by 11.30 pm on the New Year-Eve (Dec. 31).

In pre-COVID times, the closing hour for New Year parties in Mysuru would be usually extended till 1 am. But this year, celebrations will be ending at 11.30 pm.

This instruction was passed on by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda while addressing a meeting of city hoteliers and owners of bars and restaurants at the City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad yesterday.

The City Police move comes just after the Bengaluru Police announced the imposition of prohibitory orders from 6 pm of Dec. 31 to 6 am of Jan. 1 in the State Capital in the wake of fresh threat of a new strain of the Coronavirus. As per the orders, gathering of five or more people at a particular place is prohibited.

Though in Mysuru rules are not strict as in Bengaluru, the Police are not taking any chances and are asking hotels, restaurants and clubs to switch off the lights at 11.30 pm. They will not be allowed to either serve liquor or serve food after the deadline, the DCP added.

“All guests and patrons must leave hotels and restaurants by 11.30 pm and the shutters must be down after that. We will enforce the rules strictly and violating establishments will be dealt with severely. CCTV footages of all the venues will be collected and action will be taken against hotels and restaurants and also the guests who do not fall in line,” Dr. Prakash Gowda added.

There will be no opportunity for DJ dance and live music. “Hotels, clubs and restaurants must ensure that COVID norms are followed while hosting people for parties. Social distancing must be maintained and people crowding at tables, food buffets and drinks counter must be avoided,” he said and added that footages of parties too will be checked if there are any violations.

Ban orders imposed

The Mandya District Administration has clamped prohibitory orders at Balamuri, Yedamuri and the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Muthathi near Malavalli on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2021. This is to prevent New Year revellers from crowding the venues and prevent drowning incidents in water bodies.

These are some popular places in Mandya District where people prefer to bid adieu to the last day of the year. Cases of drowning had marred New Year celebrations at such places, especially at Muthathi and Balamuri, of late. In view of this, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders. The Police will erect barricades on all Highways to prevent rash and reckless riding and driving under the influence of alcohol, said the Police.