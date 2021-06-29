Rush rules City, thanks to lockdown relaxation

June 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Consequent to extension of lockdown relaxation up to 2 pm with effect from yesterday (June 28), all the roads in city were filled with vehicles as people set out from their homes to buy essential commodities.

Thanks to steady decline in Corona positive cases, the State Government has extended relaxation, which was earlier from 6 am to 10 am, up to 2 pm to enable citizens to buy daily needs.

Accordingly, yesterday vehicles hit the streets. The Central Business District (CBD) was abuzz with activities with people flocking the shops to buy fruits, vegetables and groceries. The Cops had removed the metal barricades on most of the roads and were seen in relaxed mood with no intense checking of riders.

After a gap of one month, the factories resumed its activities with 50 percent employees and the garment factories with 20 percent workforce.

People hit the streets looking out for the vaccination centres to get the jab. Hotels and restaurants had a brisk business following permission for parcel service till evening.

The briefly halted construction activities resumed and the shops pertaining with this sector were opened. Traffic was heavy on most of the main roads in city especially in CBD areas.