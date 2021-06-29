Bye bye ‘COVID Mitras’… thanks for your service
Coronavirus Update, News

Bye bye ‘COVID Mitras’… thanks for your service

June 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration is seriously considering closing down of ‘COVID Mitra’ Centres in a phased manner due to steady decline in Corona positive cases in the district.

When the Corona positive cases hit peak a two months ago, the then Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag came out with the novel idea of starting the ‘COVID Mitra’ Centres to check the spreading of pandemic.

Accordingly, the Centres were opened at Panchakarma Hi-Tech Ayurveda College, District COVID Hospital, Dattagalli, Vijayanagar 2nd and 3rd Stage, Beedi Workers’ Hospital, Farooqia College, SMT Hospital and at 21 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district.

In each Centre, each shift was managed by a doctor, nurse and four volunteers. They were receiving calls from patents and counselling them. This helped in the early detection, treatment of patients and brought down Case Positivity Rate (CPR). The number of patients coming to ‘COVID Mitra’ Centres has reduced considerably.

In the wake of this, the District Administration wants to close down the Centres one by one. Already, two Centres, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage and Dattagalli, have closed down. Some more will follow the suit in the coming days. 

The staff working in those Centres will be deputed to COVID Hospital. The beds in most of the Hospitals are empty due to decline in Corona positive cases across the District, sources told Star of Mysore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching