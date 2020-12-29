GP polls: All set for counting tomorrow

December 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the counting of votes polled in the Gram Panchayat (GP) elections to take place tomorrow (Dec.30), the district administration has made all preparations for smooth counting.

The counting will begin at 8 am and the results are expected by evening. There are over 11,000 candidates in fray and their fate will be decided tomorrow.

The polls for 250 GPs of the district were held in two phases on Dec. 22 and Dec. 27.

The counting of votes in respect of Mysuru Taluk GPs will take place at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women on Valmiki Road in Vinayakanagar. The counting will take place in five rooms with 192 personnel engaged for the purpose. Mysuru taluk has 23 GPs.

The counting of votes for GPs in Nanjangud taluk will take place at the Government PU College for Boys in the town, with the authorities setting up 78 tables in 39 rooms at the college.

Counting of votes for GPs in T. Narasipur taluk will take place at Vidyodaya Educational Institutions in town, where 90 tables have been arranged in 36 rooms.

The counting of votes for GPs in Hunsur taluk will take place at St. Joseph’s Educational Institutions in the town, where 79 tables have been arranged in 41 rooms.

The counting of votes for GPs in K.R. Nagar taluk will take place at Government First Grade College in the town, where 70 tables have been arranged in 15 rooms.

The counting of votes for GPs in Periyapatna taluk will take place at Pushpa Convent in the town, where 70 tables have been arranged in 25 rooms.

The counting of votes for GPs in H.D. Kote taluk will take place at St. Mary’s High School in the town, where 59 tables have been arranged in 20 rooms.

The counting of votes for GPs in Saragur taluk will take place at the Government First Grade College in H.D. Kote, where 30 tables have been arranged in 10 rooms.

Picture shows armed Cops guarding the strong room.

The break up of GPs in the district is as follows — Mysuru Taluk – 23, Hunsur – 41, K.R. Nagar – 34, Periyapatna – 34, H.D. Kote – 26, Saragur – 13, Nanjangud – 43 and T. Narasipur – 36.

The polls were held in two phases for a total of 4,008 out of 4,232 seats in the district.

However, no polls were held for 224 seats because members were elected unopposed in 205 seats, while no nominations were filed in 19 other seats.