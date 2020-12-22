GP polls: Voting held in five taluks of Mysuru district

December 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the voting for the first phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls began across the State this morning.

In Mysuru, five taluks of the district — Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, H.D. Kote and Saragur — went to the polls today, with 7,22,019 voters (3,64,012 men, 3,57,986 women and 21 others) eligible to cast their ballots. There are a total of 148 GPs in the five taluks and polling is being held for 2,174 member seats, for which 6,185 candidates are contesting. While Hunsur has the highest number of 41 GP seats, Saragur has the least with 13 GPs.

Polling, which began on a sedate note at 7 am at most of the 974 booths in the five taluks, later picked up momentum as the day progressed and a majority of booths witnessed long queues of voters lined up at the booths for this village level polls by afternoon. The disabled persons and elderly voters turned up in large numbers at the booths to cast their vote in the polls which is being held using ballot papers.

Although the polls are being held without party symbols, the main political parties in the State — BJP, Congress and JD(S), have taken this election seriously as they consider it as building blocks to consolidate power at the grassroots level that helps in fighting the next TP and ZP polls followed by 2023 Assembly elections.

The polling will go on till 5 pm and voters who have tested positive are allowed to vote only in the last hour of voting (4 pm to 5 pm). Due to the COVID-19 crisis, elaborate security and COVID related precautionary measures have been taken for voting.

However, many voters at most polling booths were seen not wearing face masks and not maintaining physical distancing, which forced the poll staff to make regular announcements asking the voters to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures for their own health and safety. There was tight police security at the polling booths to ensure maintenance of law and order and conduct of free and fair polls.

The authorities had reduced the number of voters in each booth from 1,500 to 1,000 as a precautionary measure and ASHA workers and Health Department officials too were roped in for poll duty this time.

The second phase of polls is scheduled for Dec. 27, during which 102 GPs of three other taluks — Mysuru, T. Narasipur and Nanjangud — will go to the polls.

Counting of votes for both phases will be taken up on Dec.30.