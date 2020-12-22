Civic Amenity sites scam: 615 CA sites allotted, 512 misused !

December 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of alleged ‘misuse’ of Civic Amenity (CA) sites in the past, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) held a consultative meeting with representatives of various organisations to elicit their opinion before starting the allotment process next month.

This interaction was held at Rani Bahadur Auditorium in Manasagangothri this morning in which MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh participated.

Dr. Natesh said in the last 50 years, as many as 625 CA sites had been allotted by MUDA of which 512 sites had been used for different purposes other than what they were specifically allotted for. This had defeated the very purpose of allotment of such sites for the benefit of citizens. When MUDA wanted to take back those sites, some of them moved the Courts questioning it. However, the MUDA will not spare them and will take back possession of those sites at any cost in the coming days, he said.

Rajeev said the MUDA has decided to allot the available 262 CA sites for organisations registered under the Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act, 1959, to know their suggestions before the commencement of process next month.

Ex-Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa appealed to the MUDA to give preference to MCC in the allotment of CA sites as they required space to build public utility structures like waste segregation units, anganwadis and solid waste management plants.

H.S. Prakash of Kumbarara Sangha pointed out that the CA sites allotted in the past had been misused by sub-leasing it which was not permitted under law. A site, which was allotted for construction of a hostel, had been used for other purpose. MUDA must take steps to avoid such instances in future, he said.

S.T. Ravikumar, President, Mysuru District Journalists’ Association, appealed to the MUDA to consider them during allotment of CA site as the Association building was located in a congested place. The 85-year-old Association would conduct several programmes for the benefit of scribes every year but the existing building did not have a big auditorium to accommodate all the scribes, he added.

C. Narayanagowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, said hotel industry has provided employment to over 25,000 persons and they want to have a site where a building could be constructed to impart training in hotel industry.

A representative from Amma Kodava organisation wanted a CA site for the benefit of 250 families settled in city.

C.K. Basappa, an ex-serviceman, also sought allotment of a CA site to train youths interested in joining para-military forces. They were serving the country selflessly and the Government must respect their service by allotting a piece of land to send more number of youths to army.

MUDA SE Shankar, MUDA Secretary M.K. Savita, Town Planner Member G.S. Jayasimha and members Laxmi and Naveen attended the meeting.