‘Court order not the end, but beginning of a long haul’

December 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the High Court order, one of the petitioners in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Raja Chandra, who is the son-in-law of Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, told Star of Mysore that this is not the end but a beginning of a long struggle to save Devaraja Market, the ‘Soul of Mysore.’

“Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the political leaders must realise that demolition is not the only solution. The civic body has not done any sincere attempts to restore or at least study the Devaraja Market. What has the MCC dome to maintain the Devaraja Market all these years before one of the portions collapsed? Apart from depending on a committee report that has recommended demolition, the MCC has done nothing,” he said.

Honest attempt needed

“We all know that nothing is permanent. At least some attempt has to be made to restore the heritage structure. The Ministers, MPs and MLAs call Mysuru proudly as Heritage City. There are talks to get heritage-related institutions to Mysuru. But what have we done to prove that Mysuru is a Heritage City? Have we made an attempt to save the numerous heritage structures?,” he questioned.

Raja Chandra said that the MCC should not look at Devaraja Market as a challenge. It must come up with solutions, budget and more importantly realise that demolition is not the only solution. “There are examples of heritage buildings restored in the city in recent years and they include the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan’s Bungalow and the Jaganmohan Palace,” he pointed out.

“The MCC must realise that if heritage structures are conserved even at a fraction of the cost of demolition and reconstruction, it could serve public purpose for at least another 50 to 75 years. Unfortunately, we have officers and civil engineers who have no knowledge of heritage conservation,” he rued.

“Heritage conservation must be a separate entity in the MCC and it must have separate and exclusive budgets. Unless this happens, there is no hope for any heritage structure in Mysuru including the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building,” he added.