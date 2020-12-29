Traffic diversion around counting centre in city

December 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the counting of votes for GP elections to take place at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar) tomorrow, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has ordered traffic diversion around the centre from 6 am to 10 pm tomorrow (Dec.30).

Accordingly, movement of vehicles of all types has been banned on the stretch of Valmiki Road from Hunsur Road Junction till Kalidasa Road Junction.Similarly, movement of vehicles of all types has been banned on the stretch of Adipampa Road from Mathrumandali Circle to Valmiki Road Junction.

Movement of vehicles has been allowed one way (East to West) on the stretch of Kalidasa Road from Valmiki Road Junction to Mathrumandali Circle, while movement of all types of vehicles on this stretch of the road has been banned from West to East direction.

Movement of heavy vehicles has been banned in the eastern direction on the stretch of Hunsur Road from Dr. Veerendra Heggade Junction (St. Joseph’s School Junction) to A. Venkataramanaiah Junction (Paduvarahalli Signal Light Junction). Movement of all types of vehicles has been banned both ways in eastern direction on the stretch of Hunsur Road from A. Venkataramanaiah Junction (Paduvarahalli Junction) to Kalamandira Junction (Double road).

Alternative routes

The city Police have made alternative routes.

Vehicles moving on Hunsur Road on the stretch from A. Venkataramanaiah Junction (Paduvarahalli Junction) to Kalamandira Junction will have to take a right turn at Venkataramaniah Junction and pass through Open Air Theatre Road – Thippeswamy Circle – Left turn – Bogadi Road- Vishwamanava Double Road Junction – Dr.M. Padma Circle (Kukkarahalli Lake-Railway Gate Junction) – Left turn – Kalamandira Junction – Right turn – Hunsur Road.

Vehicles moving on Hunsur Road on the stretch from Kalamandira Junction to A. Venkataramanaiah Junction, will have to take a left turn at Kalamandira Junction and pass through Dr.M. Padma Circle – Right turn- Bogadi Road- Thippeswamy Circle- Right turn – Open Air Theatre Road – A. Venkataramanaiah Junction – Left turn – Hunsur Road.

Press and media representatives, poll candidates, agents and officers and other staff on counting duty coming in vehicles must take a right turn at KRS Road – Valmiki Road Junction and pass through Kalidasa Road Junction – Right turn – Kalidasa Road – Left turn – Narayanaswamy Block Road – Mahadeshwara Temple backside ground and park their vehicles.

Route for KSRTC city and Mofussil buses

Buses coming from Hunsur side – Dr. Veerendra Heggade Junction (St.Joseph’s School Junction) – Left turn – Temple Road – B.C. Lingaiah Circle – Right turn – Ta.Ra.Su. Circle – Dasappa Circle and move further.

Buses coming from Mysuru city side – Kalamandira Junction – Left turn – Dr.M. Padma Circle (Kukkarahalli Lake Railway Gate Junction) – Right turn – Bogadi Road – Thippeswamy Junction – Right turn – Open Air Theatre Road – A. Venkataramanaiah Junction – Left turn – Hunsur road and move further.

Vehicle Parking

Press and media representatives, Poll candidates, agents of candidates and officials and other staff on counting duty should park their vehicles at the ground behind Paduvarahalli Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple.

Parking for two-wheelers and LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) belonging to members of the public

1.Both sides of Kalidasa Road on the stretch from Swami Vivekananda Statue to Valmiki Road Junction.

2. Both sides of the road from Akashavani Circle to Kalidasa road Junction (westwards).

3.Ground at Manasagangothri campus.

4.Kalamandira premises.

5. Parking lot at the eastern side of Kukkarahalli Lake.