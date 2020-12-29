MCC divided over giving contract to Bengaluru firm for debris management

December 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Discussions are on regarding giving contract to Bengaluru-based Susthira Trust for the management of building debris which has become a big menace for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) due to its illegal dumping of Ring Roads and Service Roads in city.

The House was still deliberating on the subject as we went to press.

At the MCC Council Meeting here this morning, JD(S) Corporators SBM Manju, Prema Shankargowda and Nagaraj raised strong objection over finalising the Susthira Trust for the debris management without inviting tenders. They favoured calling for global tenders to allow others to participate in bidding. However, M. Subbaiah and Shivakumar, both BJP Corporators supported giving contract to Susthira Trust which has expertise in the management of building debris in other cities and urged the MCC to make an announcement in this regard in the interest of city development.

MCC Health Officer Dr.M. Nagaraj informed the meeting that after the issue was deliberated in the Council Meeting recently, the Corporation had called for Express of Interest for the management of building waste in which only four companies participated. Upon going through their credentials, it was found that none of the four companies have had experience in debris management. So, they were issued endorsement that’s why they were not considered for the said task. However, Susthira Trust was technically qualified to bag this contract.

The JD(S) Corporators argued that the MCC must get revenue out of it since land and water was provided to any company which will bag the contract. The company would make money out of disposing of construction debris scientifically.

Mysuru and Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that only qualified company must be given the contract in the interest of cleanliness in city. Now, the building debris is dumped on Ring Road and Service Road which was marring the city beauty. Addressing this problem would help the MCC to get the title of cleanest city. Congress Corporators Arif Hussain and Ayub Khan suggested to give contract for one or two years to examine the quality of work and then take decision on giving the contract for long period, they added.