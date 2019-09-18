Mysore University slips from 4th to 9th place

September 18, 2019

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM), though continues to retain the top position in the State among the Universities in the country, it has sadly slipped to ninth place from fourth in the Karnataka State University Ranking Framework (KSURF).

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning, said it was very disappointing that the University had slipped in ranking but the only good thing it has done is it will motivate and guide us to do better.

As per the new ranking list, under the category of Established Universities, UoM with a score of 584 was placed ninth. Interestingly, both Kuvempu and Karnatak Varsities are among the top five with the former bagging third rank and the latter fourth.

“The two indicators where we scored less are in research and infrastructure. Hence, we got 584 out of 1,000, while both Mangalore with 612 marks and Bangalore with 610 scored over us,” he said. Asked what the main reason was, he said the data regarding research that was provided by UoM in 2017 was not proper.

However, he reiterated that the only heartening feature was that the University continued to retain the four star category status. Manipal Academy of Higher Education has topped the list and that is quite obvious as it is a Private University, he added.

“With a faculty strength of 49 per cent, how can we expect to better our rankings? Only when at least the strength of the faculty is 75 and above, can we hope to reach the top. However, we will see that instead of the ranking being a dampener, it will motivate and guide us to do well when NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) team visits UoM shortly,” he said.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that he had called for a meeting of all the Officers and Professors in the University this afternoon to discuss about the issue and start working to improve the Rankings.

