Puttaraju miffed at not being invited for Somanna’s road inspection

September 18, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna was the target of former Minister and present Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju as he (Puttaraju) was not invited for the Minister’s KRS visit this morning.

As soon as Somanna landed in KRS Dam, Puttaraju, accompanied by a battery of officials from Mandya, chided Somanna for not inviting him. “I am the local (Mandya district) MLA and I have every right to be invited to a Minister’s inspection as it is my Constituency. Even your officials have demonstrated arrogance by not inviting me,” he said.

Continuing, Puttaraju alleged that he has been particularly ignored as he was from JD(S) and Somanna was in BJP. “Though you are in the Government, you have come to my territory. How can you do this to me,” Puttaraju questioned with his raised thumb.

Taken aback for a moment at Puttaraju’s continuous rant, Somanna immediately apologised and pacified Puttaraju. In his inimitable style, Somanna patted Puttaraju’s back and told him that he was not intentionally ignored but it could be an oversight. He told him that all elected representatives from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar are being taken into confidence for a grand Dasara.

