Mysore University starts online classes

April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has started online classes for Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) students, said the UoM Registrar.

WhatsApp Groups have been created according to semester, subject and section, providing students with the tools they need to read, including lessons, PPT and videos. Students can also get e-sources, e-books, e-prints on the UoM website through a web link.

In order to help students concentrate on their studies during lockdown period, faculty members are guiding their students through messages and calls, the Registrar added.