Vijaya Vittala donates Rs.20 lakh to COVID-19 Relief Funds

April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions in Mysuru, which is run by Sri Pejawara Adhokshaja Mutt, Udupi, under the guidance of its President Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, has transferred Rs.10 lakh each to PM CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

This amount includes two day salary of all the staff (teaching and non-teaching) of Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions, according to a press release from Institutions Hon. Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat.