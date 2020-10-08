Mysore University to start 13 online courses

October 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Keeping in view safety of students due to COVID, the University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to start 13 online courses soon. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has already given its consent for these courses.

This was ratified in a special Academic Council meeting held here yesterday. Chairing the meeting, Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of UoM, said this meeting should have been held in March this year but it was held now due to closure of colleges following outbreak of COVID-19.

The online courses are: BBA, BCA, B.Com, M.Com, MCA (two year), Master of Science (Information Technology), MBA, MBA (Dual Specialisation), MBA (Finance), MBA (Human Resources Management), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (Operation Management) and MBA (Supply Chain Management).The fees will remain the same.

“Any University, which is within 100 ranking of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) can start online courses. Due to COVID-19, the ranking has been increased from 50 to 100. Since UoM has secured 27th place in ranking, it can start online courses,” Prof. Hemantha Kumar added.

Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Administration), asked the Chairmen of all Departments to include their subjects in online courses. Starting of online courses will further enhance prestige of the Varsity, he added.

The meeting also renewed the affiliation of 78 institutions in Mysuru district, 32 in Mandya, 17 in Chamarajanagar and 169 in Hassan.

Convocation

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar told Star of Mysore that the Varsity is planning to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the Centenary Convocation address online. Once they get green signal from Prime Minister’s Office, they will discuss with the Chancellor and Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to fix the Convocation date, he said.