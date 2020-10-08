PM launches Corona awareness campaign
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

PM launches Corona awareness campaign

October 8, 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a public movement to promote wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and regular hand wash for protection against Coronavirus infection.

In a series of posts on social media, the PM said that following the practices of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and regular use of hand wash will help people win the battle against COVID. He appealed everyone to unite in the fight against Corona.

“India’s COVID-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID Warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus.

“Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19,” the PM said. 

 The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved the campaign to promote practice of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and regular hand wash for protection against the Coronavirus infection. 

The campaign is being launched with the aim to encourage People’s Participation.

Under the campaign, a COVID-19 pledge will be taken by all. A concerted action plan will be implemented by Central Government Ministries and Departments and State Governments and Union Territories.

The  highlights of the campaign include region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts; simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen; dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms; banners and posters at public places; involving frontline workers and targeting beneficiaries of Government schemes. 

Besides, hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in Government premises; involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message; Running mobile vans for regular awareness generation; Audio messages; pamphlets/ brochures on awareness; Seeking support of Local Cable Operators for running COVID messages and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact are the other objectives of the campaign.

