COVID test to be made mandatory for tourists: Minister Dr. Sudhakar

October 8, 2020

Restrictions on Dasara celebrations in Madikeri

Madikeri: Instructions have been given to set new and improved guidelines to ensure Corona does not spread from the visiting tourists in the State, said Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the Minister said that guidelines like compulsory COVID-19 test for tourists, physical checking of tourists using Police, Health and Revenue Department staff at tourist places are incorporated in the new guidelines.

Dr. Sudhakar also held a meeting with Kodagu District Administration and gave instructions to control the spread of pandemic in the district. There are certain shortcomings in health services in the district which will be sorted out soon and measures will also be taken to address scarcity of medical staff, he said.

From Green to Red?

On the mortality rate, he said Kodagu was in green zone earlier, but mortality has increased after unlock relaxations. Certain strong decisions will have to be taken in order to ensure Dasara celebrations do not lead to wide spread transmission, he said. Local MLAs also gave suggestions for strict implementation of the guidelines at the meeting.

Meeting highlights

• Twenty out of 100 people tested in the district came out positive, 70 percent are under home isolation. Only 30 percent are contacted by health staff. Every positive person should be contacted and registered.

• Tracing of positive persons should be done. Primary and secondary contacts must be traced and tested to control the spread.

• Death audit should be conducted daily.

• 22 percent of senior citizens have co-morbidities and should be tested and reverse isolated at homes and monitored constantly.

• Local people should be inducted to Booth-level Task Force Committee. Swab should be collected at hospitals. Tests should be increased. A minimum 500-600 samples are to be tested every day. Contract staff may be hired, if required.

• 17 Resident Doctors to be deployed in Taluk Hospitals.

• Reason for increase in covid cases at Gonikoppa, Napoklu, Suntikoppa must be found out and evaluation done.

• Vigilance on those visiting home stays. Covid test compulsory for tourists visiting Kodagu.

• Gathering is restricted to 50 persons. There will be restriction on taking bath at Talacauvery during Theerthodbhava on Oct. 17.

• Members of the deceased families can wear PPE kit and participate in last rites of Covid patients.

The Minister also instructed to ensure all guidelines are meticulously implemented and followed.

MLAs K.G. Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President B.A. Harish, Vice-President Lokeshwari Gopal and others were present.