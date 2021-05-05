Will take all necessary measures to contain pandemic in Mandya: MP Sumalatha

May 5, 2021

Mandya: MP Sumalatha has assured that she will take all necessary measures to contain the pandemic situation in the district.

Addressing a video conference on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Tahsildars to review the COVID situation in Mandya district, MP Sumalatha said, “Due to the fast spreading of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Mandya district is facing a huge challenge today. The district administration and medical staff are working under huge pressure now to support the public. I will lead this battle and not allow any casualties to happen due to scarcity of resources such as oxygen.”

“I am in touch with all the administrative and medical officers as well as Ministers to ensure that prompt and appropriate systems are in place in each hospital for timely management of COVID-19 patients as per the protocol. People are reaching us every day for emergency hospital beds, medicines and oxygen supply. I am in touch with our Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar in this regard. I would like to assure that we would take all possible steps to save the lives of people.”

She further said, “To cater to the rising number of COVID patients requiring hospitalisation, the Government has started COVID hospital bed management system. We would implement the same system in private hospitals also so that free beds would be available for COVID patients in case of emergency. The Central Government has released Rs. 10 crore through its National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) which will be streamlined to provide financial support rapidly by the Deputy Commissioner depending upon requests made by Tahsildars.”

“District Mineral Fund account has Rs. 2.5 crore which will be utilised to purchase necessary medical equipments. I have already discussed about this proposal with District In-charge Minister and I hope approval will be granted soon. The district would require more oxygen supply in the next coming days and necessary arrangements have been made to establish a liquid based oxygen refilling unit here.”

Continuing the MP said, “Prasad Industrial Gases has come forward to establish an oxygen unit in Mandya. I have already discussed with the DC to immediately grant necessary permit and basic facilities such as liquid tank. We are aiming to establish a 13 kl (kilolitres) capacity oxygen storage unit in Mandya district in advance before the arrival of third wave,” she added.

Mandya DC S. Aswathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Ashwini, ZP CEO Divya Prabhu, DHO Dr. Manchegowda, MIMS Director Harish, Information Officer T.K. Harish and other district level officers were present at the virtual meeting.