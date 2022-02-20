Mysore Varsity, a career hub for aspiring youngsters

February 20, 2022

Upskilling initiative gets good response; University plans to extend to rural areas

Mysore/Mysuru: The Career Hub that was established in the University of Mysore has got good response from youths seeking skills and they have enhanced their job placements. Buoyed by the response, the University is planning to take the Career Hub initiative to rural areas also.

This one-of-its-kind initiative focuses on bringing employment opportunities for the youths while on the other hand extending the opportunity to measure the skill set required to succeed in particular career paths.

The Career Hub was launched in 2021 August with the funds from the Centre under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). It is a pioneering initiative that aims at upskilling youth and enhancing job placements. It bridges the demand and supply gap of talent.

Increased chances of employability

In today’s competitive job market, an increasing number of employers expect students to be equipped better.

The Career Hub is involved in supporting students by giving them practical experience and increasing the chances of employability.

Expressing happiness over the good response received by the Career Hub, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that students are enthusiastically obtaining the required skills and over 40 percent of the trainees have secured jobs. “The Career Hub improves employability by assisting students to evaluate their skills and helps them understand the importance of upskilling,” he said.

Due to COVID, there were not many takers for Career Hub initiatives and gradually, online training was started and the student community enthusiastically responded to the same, Manager of Career Hub Jayashree Krishna told Star of Mysore.

Mobile apps using Android

“Training is provided in three stages after understanding the skills required. We have trained over 100 students in KAS, IAS and banking competitive exams. These candidates will have examinations in July and in the next batch, 150 students will be enrolled for career training,” she said.

Training is being provided to create mobile apps using Android designs. Apart from the students of University of Mysore, students from its constituent colleges are also taking the benefits of the training. “We are in talks with a few companies and we understand the manpower requirements, types of skill sets. 23 students were given training on those lines and were trained to face interviews. Five of them have been absorbed by a private company,” she revealed.

Advanced ‘Makers’ Lab’

The Design Hub of the Career Hub provides students with state-of-the-art facilities to work on innovative business ideas and create prototypes. “Training is provided based on the interests and ideas of the youths like in hardware and software. An advanced ‘Makers’ Lab’ has been set up at Career Hub and it has international standards. There is a huge demand for 3-D technologies and we will start this training soon,” Jayashree Krishna said.

The Career Hub also encourages students for self-employment and finance plays a key role here. “We are in talks with two financial firms in Mysuru and we have got a positive response from them. We will extend the training to rural areas also like in Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya. Two batches will be formed in the coming days and training will be provided from 8 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm without affecting their classes,” she added.