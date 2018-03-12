Mysore Varsity Convocation

Mysuru: The University of Mysore that has many firsts to its credit held its 98th Annual Convocation at Crawford Hall this morning and in a break in tradition, both Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, who is the Chancellor of Universities and Minister for Higher Education Basavaraja Rayareddi, who is the Pro-Chancellor of the University, stayed away from the ceremony. There was another break in tradition as no Honorary Doctorates were awarded this time.

Though the Governor’s name was not printed in the invitation and the University authorities had earlier stated that the Governor will not attend the convocation, the absence of Pro-Chancellor raised many eyebrows. However, the saving grace was the august presence of former Judge of Supreme Court and former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde, who delivered the Convocation address and inspired the students to excel in academics and in life.

The Convocation was held in the presence of In-Charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju, Registrar D. Bharathi, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar and a host of Syndicate and Academic Council members, who were wearing the traditional Mysore Peta. The entire event got over in just one-and-a-half hours, again a break in tradition as it would otherwise take at least five to six hours at the sprawling Crawford Hall with degree and Ph.D. holders dressed up for the occasion.

No Honorary Doctorates

Sheen was taken off from today’s event as there were no Honorary Doctorates this time. The University had started the tradition of giving Honorary Doctorates since the last 50 years. However, this is for the first time in the last 25 years that these doctorates were not awarded.

The Honorary Doctorates Selection Committee had prepared a list of 12 names and had shortlisted three names for the Honorary Doctorates and had sent the same to Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s Office for approval. However, sources said that the Raj Bhavan did not approve the names, forcing the University to depart from the tradition of awarding Honorary Doctorates this time.

Degree holders

In all, 27,502 students, 62% of them women, were awarded different degrees; 575 researchers got their Ph.Ds; 348 students secured medals and 168 students bagged various prizes while 7,576 students got Post-Graduate degrees. Degrees and medals were presented to some students by Justice Santosh Hegde.

In his convocation address, Santosh Hegde called upon students to remember the sacrifice of parents and teachers. “Many parents have sacrificed their pleasures and comforts for your success. Please remember that you owe gratitude to them as also to your teachers for your success. Of course, you have worked hard to achieve what you have achieved today. Hence, it is a day for celebrations,” he said.

PLANNING SUCCESS

Taking the names of Swami Vivekananda and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Justice Hegde said, “As you move along your journey, many events confront you. Face them with courage and fortitude. Enjoy your success. Accept your defeat with courage. Plan your success stage by stage. Do not keep your ambitions very high at one go because it is very difficult to climb a ladder. In your ambition of tomorrow do not forget your today. Enjoy your today. Tomorrow will take care of itself.”

On education, Justice Hegde said, “Education is a continuing process and never ending. Obtaining a degree today is not the end of your education. If one thinks that he is completely educated at any time in his life, he must be a naive person. If you keep your mind open you will be surprised to know how much more you have learnt from the previous day.”

EARNING WEALTH

Speaking on wealth, the former Lokayukta, who had sent shivers down the spine of the corrupt, said, “Earning wealth is one of the goals of your life. Legally and morally earned wealth is no product of sin. But you must learn to enjoy that wealth piously and not sinfully. Sharing your wealth with needy is the greatest virtue a man can have.”

“One of the main reasons for the growth of corruption in this country is the attitude of the society towards corruption. Today’s society has lost its sense of differentiation between legitimate wealth and illegitimate wealth. It considers the wealth as a great sign of success, without even trying to find out how the wealth is acquired. It treats the people who have become illegitimately wealthy on par with the people who have become wealthy legitimately and after hard work,” he said.

VALUE-BASED SOCIETY

Continuing, Justice Hegde said, “To overcome evils you must build a value based society. Values, which our forefathers cherished and fought for. Values that are enshrined in our Constitution. Constitution of India is not only a Bill of Rights. It is a scared sacrosanct document. It is as scared as any holy scripture. The Constitution mandates its citizens to protect the integrity of India, promote religious and linguistic harmony, develop scientific temper and strive towards excellence among other values.”

SCROLL OF HONOUR

In Arts faculty, R. Dhanalakshmi is the topper and has secured the highest number of medals (9) and cash prizes (8) in an undergraduate course (BA). R. Supreethi has scored the highest marks in a post-graduate course. K.G. Vanaja has secured the highest number of medals (8) and cash prizes (4).

In Commerce faculty, Mohanthi Mohan has secured the highest marks in B.Com by winning two medals and one cash prize. In post-graduation, K. Divya has secured the highest marks in M.Com and B.R. Mahadeva Prasad has won four medals in MBA (Agri Business).

In Education faculty, in BP.Ed. G.P Shashanka has secured the highest marks and has won five medals and one cash prize. In M.Ed., S. Divyashri has secured five medals and one cash prize.

“In Law faculty, Monjurlang L. Suchiang of LLM has secured the highest marks and has won two medals and two cash prizes. In the faculty of Science and Technology, in B.Sc., Humairne Ridha has secured the highest marks, while D.P. Manasa has won seven medals and nine cash prizes. In M.Sc. Mathematics, K. Pushpa has secured the highest marks while C.N. Shambhavi has won 13 medals and four cash prizes in M.Sc. Chemistry.