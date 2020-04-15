Mysuru among coronavirus hotspots in Karnataka

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 3. Modi also said that India will also keep a keen eye on hotspots, possible hotspots and prevent the creation of new hotspots.
For the next one week, the government will enforce stricter measures to contain the virus within them. Only those districts which are able to manage to stay coronavirus free, may see some easing of restrictions after April 20. However, Modi warned that if a case comes up after the rules are eased, then a complete lockdown will be enforced again.
Karnataka was one of the first states to shut down schools, theatres, malls and pubs, long before the lockdown. These are the hotspots in Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Ballari districts are reportedly under the red zone according to the state.
However, according to the Centre, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapura, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada are the hotspots.
What is a hotspot?
A hotspot is an area where either one person must have tested positive since April 11 or at least 50 contacts of a positive patient must reside in this particular administrative area.
What does containment mean?
- People in the area will be cheeked for COVID-19 related symptoms daily
- When symptoms are identified medical team will verify it
- Patients could be put on home isolation or moved to a hospital isolation
- Microphone in the entire containment zone and the buffer zones to explain symptoms and preventive measures
- Temporary medical camps
- Possible contacts of the ‘index case’ is identified, put on hospital quarantine and tested
- 108 ambulances in the area
- Houses and public spaces will be sanitised
