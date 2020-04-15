Mysuru among coronavirus hotspots in Karnataka

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 3. Modi also said that India will also keep a keen eye on hotspots, possible hotspots and prevent the creation of new hotspots.

For the next one week, the government will enforce stricter measures to contain the virus within them. Only those districts which are able to manage to stay coronavirus free, may see some easing of restrictions after April 20. However, Modi warned that if a case comes up after the rules are eased, then a complete lockdown will be enforced again.

Karnataka was one of the first states to shut down schools, theatres, malls and pubs, long before the lockdown. These are the hotspots in Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Ballari districts are reportedly under the red zone according to the state.

However, according to the Centre, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapura, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada are the hotspots.

What is a hotspot?

A hotspot is an area where either one person must have tested positive since April 11 or at least 50 contacts of a positive patient must reside in this particular administrative area.

What does containment mean?