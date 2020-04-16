Three more positive cases in Mysuru; total positive cases 61

April 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Three more tested positive for the deadly virus in Mysuru this morning and all the three have roots in Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics.

P-303, a 52-year-old male and an employee of the pharma company, P-311, a 38-year-old male, also a Jubilant employee and P-312 a 26-year-old female, contact of P77 (wife) from the pharmaceutical firm tested positive.

With this, the number of cumulative positive patients in Mysuru has gone up to 61 and there are 49 active positive patients in the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.

The State count stands at 313 including 13 deaths and 82 discharges.