Three more positive cases in Mysuru; total positive cases 61

Mysore/Mysuru: Three more tested positive for the deadly virus in Mysuru this morning and all the three have roots in Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics.
P-303, a 52-year-old male and an employee of the pharma company, P-311, a 38-year-old male, also a Jubilant employee and P-312 a 26-year-old female, contact of P77 (wife) from the pharmaceutical firm tested positive.
With this, the number of cumulative positive patients in Mysuru has gone up to 61 and there are 49 active positive patients in the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.
The State count stands at 313 including 13 deaths and 82 discharges.
A few days ago, Kuvempunagar main roads looked deserted at any point of time.
However, in the last couple of days, vehicular movement is on the rise and two wheelers are
moving in both directions as if there is no restriction on vehicles.This is serious. Perhaps police are busy near Hot Spots
and some careless citizens are taking full advantage.
Vehicles are moving all around nanjangud area. People are not at all following the lockdown. In nanjangud town all people are coming out of their houses, roaming in the streets where as officials are only stopping people who are genuienly have medical and ration emergencies. Also taking money from them to let them go. Officials should take rhis seriously and must not allow people to get out of their houses until rhe situation is under control.