Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Economic Corridor: ’90-minute journey from Oct. 2022′

August 13, 2021

Tweets Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Mysore/Mysuru: The construction of 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor is in full swing and photos of the project have been tweeted by Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Minister gave a glimpse of the project to commuters and said that the Economic Corridor will be completed by October 2022. The corridor comprises a six-lane access-controlled carriageway for traffic to move at a high speed and a two-lane service road on either side for the benefit of local traffic.

“The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. The Rs. 8,172-crore Economic Corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from the current 3 hours to only 90 minutes,” Gadkari tweeted.

The international standard road project between the two cities is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, the Minister said. It may be recalled here that on Mar. 24, 2018, Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for the Economic Corridor works and at that time, the mega project had an overall investment estimate of Rs. 10,000 crore. Dilip Buildcon Limited is constructing the Expressway.

The total length of the Expressway is around 117 km and it is being executed under two packages — the first one runs from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk and the second one from Nidaghatta to Mysuru. The scope of the work also includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four road over bridges and road under bridges.

In July this year, senior officers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had stated that over 80 percent of the first package (Bengaluru to Nidaghatta stretch) and 70 percent of the second package (Nidaghatta to Mysuru stretch) have been completed.

According to officials, a major portion of the works involved is Cauvery water pipeline works from Srirangapatna to Bengaluru where the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) has to do the works of shifting parts of the underground water pipeline to facilitate the work.