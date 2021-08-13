Stoppage of monthly pension, other issues pour in at specially-abled grievances meet

August 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stopping of monthly pension to about 90 percent of specially-abled community people since about six months and other issues were aired before Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham at the grievances meet organised for specially-abled persons at the ZP Hall here on Tuesday.

Dilip Kumar, a specially-abled person said that nearly 90 percent of specially-abled people were not receiving their monthly pension since six months to which Mysuru District Disabled Welfare Officer R. Malini informed that there were 33,000 disabled persons in the district and added that apart from 716 persons, monthly pension under the Social Security Schemes has been given till the month of June to the remaining persons.

Pointing out that 716 persons may have not linked their Aadhaar number to their bank account or their bank account may have been stopped, she said that due to such problems they may have not received their pension. But Dilip Kumar said that it was not just 716 persons but nearly 90 percent of people have not received their monthly pension.

The DC, who gave a patient hearing, instructed Malini to review the monthly pension list so that everyone receives the pension besides asking her to produce the list of beneficiaries.

Specially-abled persons urged to publish the list of names and phone numbers of volunteers at the District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre which would be helpful for them. To this, the DC instructed the District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre Nodal Officer Arjun to publish the names and phone numbers of all officers.

Dilip also complained that the five percent grant reserved at MCC to provide three-wheelers to disabled persons was not being used since two years and added that applications submitted for loans and vehicles were still pending. He urged the DC to instruct MCC officials to put up a board containing the schemes and facilities available for the specially-abled persons.

Giving their reply to the above, MCC officials said that documents pertaining to loans have been sent to banks to which the DC said just sending documents was not enough and instructed them to follow up its status.

Meanwhile, another specially-abled person Prabhuswamy urged the DC to instruct MCC officials not to shift petty shops of specially-abled persons to food zones if such shops were not creating problems to the public.

The DC said that he would discuss with the MCC Commissioner in this regard. Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO A.M. Yogesh and other officials were present at the meet.