Week-long Dasara cultural events at Palace premises from Oct. 7

October 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cultural City of Mysuru is all set for a cultural extravaganza, with the week-long Dasara cultural programmes scheduled to take place in the Palace premises here from Oct. 7 to 13.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, along with a host of officials, released the Dasara cultural programmes poster at a programme organised at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sunil Kumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the cultural programmes in the Palace premises at 6 pm on Oct. 7, during which the CM will also confer the ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award on achiever.

Pointing out that cultural programmes will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm on all days from Oct. 7 to 13, he hoped that the variety of cultural programmes will be a treat to watch.

MP Pratap Simha, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Additional SP R. Shivakumar, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO A.M. Yogesh, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director H. Chennappa, Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director R. Raju and others were present.

Programme Schedule

October 7

6 pm: CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Dasara Cultural events and presents ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award.

7.30 pm: Dance feature ‘Karunada Vaibhava’ by Prabhat Kalavidaru of Bengaluru.

October 8

6 pm: ‘Janapada Kavya Gayana’ by Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and Appagere Thimmaraju.

7 pm: Violin recital by Hosahalli K. Venkataramu, Shivamogga.

9 pm: ‘Kannada Dimdima’ by Y.K. Muddukrishna & troupe.

October 9

6 pm: ‘Sangeeth Durbar’ by H.N. Bhaskar & troupe, Mysuru.

7 pm: ‘Nalwadi-Nalnudi Bhaava Sambhrama’ by Hamsalekha and troupe, Bengaluru.

October 10

6 am to 6 pm: Dawn-to-Dusk special programmes.

6 pm: Prog. by Amogha Varsha Drums Collective, Bengaluru.

6. 45 pm: Ghazal by Shantala Vattam and troupe, Mysuru.

7.30 pm: ‘Madhura Madhuaravi Manjula Gaana’ by Shamitha Malnad and troupe, Bengaluru.

October 11

6 pm: Police Band.

7.30 pm: Dance feature by Shreya Prahlad Kulkarni, Bagalkot.

8.15 pm: ‘Dasavani’ by Raichur Sheshagiri Das and troupe.

October 12

6 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by Adithi Prahlad and troupe.

7 pm: Hindustani Concert by Muddumohan and troupe.

8 pm: Flute Jugalbandi by Pt. Pravin Godkhindi and his son Shadaj Godkhindi.

October 13