‘Jumboo Savari’ on Oct. 15
News

‘Jumboo Savari’ on Oct. 15

October 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual grandeur Jumboo Savari will be held on Oct. 15 between 5 pm and 5.30 pm. This year too, the Vijayadashami procession is limited to Palace premises in view of COVID pandemic. 

Customary Nandi Dhwaja Puja will be held between 4.36 pm and 4.46 pm followed by offering flowers to the idol of the presiding deity placed inside the golden howdah.

The Dasara festivities will be inaugurated atop the Chamundi Hill on Oct. 7 between 8.15 am and 8.45 am. Like last year, the festivities will be a simple affair with a limited audience to be allowed to watch the inaugural event. Former CM S.M. Krishna will inaugurate the Naada Habba in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching