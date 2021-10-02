‘Jumboo Savari’ on Oct. 15

October 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual grandeur Jumboo Savari will be held on Oct. 15 between 5 pm and 5.30 pm. This year too, the Vijayadashami procession is limited to Palace premises in view of COVID pandemic.

Customary Nandi Dhwaja Puja will be held between 4.36 pm and 4.46 pm followed by offering flowers to the idol of the presiding deity placed inside the golden howdah.

The Dasara festivities will be inaugurated atop the Chamundi Hill on Oct. 7 between 8.15 am and 8.45 am. Like last year, the festivities will be a simple affair with a limited audience to be allowed to watch the inaugural event. Former CM S.M. Krishna will inaugurate the Naada Habba in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.