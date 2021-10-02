Wildlife Photography Exhibition begins
News

Wildlife Photography Exhibition begins

October 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Wildlife Week celebrations, Mysuru Zoo has organised a Photography Exhibition at Zoo Library. The award winning and selected photos from the Photography competition are displayed in the exhibition from Oct.2 to Oct. 8.

The Photography Exhibition, inaugurated by Mysuru SP R. Chethan this morning, will be kept open for visitors between 10 am and 5 pm. The selected photographs give a glimpse of wild animals in their natural habitat and Zoo setup.

L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), B.P. Ravi, APCCF, Member-Secretary, ZAK, Gokul Govardhan and Jyothi Rechanna, Members, Governing Council of  ZAK, were present on the occasion, according to the Executive Director, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching