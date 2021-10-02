Wildlife Photography Exhibition begins

October 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Wildlife Week celebrations, Mysuru Zoo has organised a Photography Exhibition at Zoo Library. The award winning and selected photos from the Photography competition are displayed in the exhibition from Oct.2 to Oct. 8.

The Photography Exhibition, inaugurated by Mysuru SP R. Chethan this morning, will be kept open for visitors between 10 am and 5 pm. The selected photographs give a glimpse of wild animals in their natural habitat and Zoo setup.

L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), B.P. Ravi, APCCF, Member-Secretary, ZAK, Gokul Govardhan and Jyothi Rechanna, Members, Governing Council of ZAK, were present on the occasion, according to the Executive Director, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.