Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Arya Vyshya Meet held in city

Mysuru: Karnataka Arya Vyshya Maha Mandali (KAVMM) had organised an Arya Vyshya Meet of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts at MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall at JK Grounds here yesterday.

Inaugurating the programme Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh urged the Arya Vyshya Community to stand united to avail benefits. He opined that holidays given to mark various Jayantis should be cancelled as they were just a loss for the State exchequer. He instead suggested that action plans should be chalked out to improve the small factions of society.

Addressing the gathering KAVMM President and MLC T.A. Sharavana observed that a few people of the community were still eking out a living doing small trading which came to light during a tour of 178 taluks in the State spanning eight months. Taking a cue from that, a mega convention was held in Bengaluru which drew about one lakh community members and a demand was placed before the Government to form a Corporation to develop the community. The Chief Minister has assured to constitute an Arya Vyshya Corporation earmarking Rs. 10 crore for that, disclosed Sharavana and asked the people of the community to enter politics to fight for their rights adding that Arya Vyshya Community has been included in the census now.

Picture right shows a section of audience at the meet.

‘Samaja Bhushana Award’ was conferred on achievers of the two districts and financial aid was given to the needy.

Mysuru District Women’s wing President Rashmi Dinesh led the group singing of Vasavi Navaratna Maalika.

KAVMM Mysuru District President K.R. Narayanamurthy presided.

MLA L. Nagendra, KAVMM Working President Girish Pendakur, Organising Secretary G. Lakshmipathy, KAVMM Chamarajanagar District President Satyanarayana Shetty and others were present.

