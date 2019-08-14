Mysuru Citizens Forum to donate Rs.1 crore to CM’s flood relief

August 14, 2019

Mysuru: The Mysuru Citizens Forum (MCF) has decided to donate Rs.1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

The decision was taken at a MCF meeting held at Suttur Mutt in city yesterday, which was chaired by the Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who is also the MCF President.

Apart from donating Rs.1 crore, the meeting also resolved to donate articles of daily use to flood victims of Mysuru, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Yadagiri and Gadag districts.

Expressing concern over reports on misuse of donations by some, the meeting decided to contact the respective District Administration and local leaders and donate relief materials in the form of kits.

The meeting also resolved to distribute relief materials to flood victims of North Karnataka through Vijayapura Jnana Yogashrama’s Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji and to donate kits worth about Rs.10 lakh each to five districts — Mysuru, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Yadagiri and Gadag.

MCF Secretary & Vijaya Vittala Hon. Secretary Rtn. Vasudev Bhat, Members Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy, Siddartha Group of Hotels Chairman P.V. Giri, R. Guru of N.R. Groups, Rashmi Koti of Andolana, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath and Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Medical Education Director R. Mahesh, S. Shivakumarswamy attended the meeting.

