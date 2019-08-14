Wellesley Bridge retaining wall collapses

August 14, 2019

Srirangapatna: The people have been warned to be careful due to the floods in River Cauvery and the resultant damage it has caused in many areas in the taluk.

Nearly ten feet of the retaining wall of the historical Wellesley Bridge also has collapsed. This has collapsed just a day after MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah had stood on the same spot to inspect the place. The pits around the Veeranjaneya Temple have submerged and sunk about five feet. The flood waters had entered the famous Biddakote Ganapati Temple and even that is likely to collapse.

The Triveni Sangam and the Bathing Ghats have also been inundated and people who come from far off places and even from abroad to immerse the ashes have faced problems since the last three days and it is said that they have performed the rituals on the road itself.

The farmers in Belagola, Karekura, Palahalli, Chandagalu, Melapura, Srirangapatna, Ganjam, Baburayanakoppal, Maralagala, Chikkapalya, Doddapalya, Hangarahalli, Mahadevapura, Naguvinahalli and other villages are in great distress as the sugarcane, paddy fields, roses, banana fields vegetables gardens, sapota and guava orchards and the beetle nut trees have all been destroyed.

