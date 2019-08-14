KRS Dam Full

August 14, 2019

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary returning to normalcy; Ban on tourist entry continues

Srirangapatna: The KRS dam is almost full following heavy rains in Kodagu district and just over half-a-feet is left to touch the maximum level of 124.80 feet. The water level today was recorded at 124.10 feet.

Due to the floods in Kodagu, 41 feet of water has flown into the reservoir from Aug.5. On the same day, the water level was 83.50 feet. As the water was flowing from Hemavathy reservoir, it was being released into the river. From Monday, since the inflow has decreased, the outflow has been reduced.

On Tuesday evening, the inflow was 54,496 cusecs and outflow 43,093 cusecs. Last year, on Aug.7, the reservoir was filled to the brim. Since the KRS is full, the farmers in the river basin areas are rejoicing.

Meanwhile, the world famous Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna is returning to normalcy and the officials are heaving a sigh of relief.

As a result of increase in outflow from KRS, the Sanctuary was submerged on Saturday last and even the officials and staff were stranded. However, the entry to visitors is banned for another three to four days.

