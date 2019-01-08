Mysuru emerging as Medical Hub

Mysuru which boasts of heritage, culture, education, tourism and industries is also emerging as a medical hub due to the presence of innumerable healthcare institutions, both private and public-owned in recent years.

The century-old K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital that are located in the heart of the city have carved its own history by ensuring medical services to the poor. The present Government Ayurveda College and Hospital is also catering treatment to the poor patients since inception.

Successive Governments at the Centre and State have also evinced keen interest to strengthen the medical needs of the region and funding the construction of numerous hospitals. New hospitals funded by the Government are coming up in Jayalakshmipuram, Vontikoppal, Brindavan Extension, Kumbarakoppal and Metagalli. PKTB and ESI Hospital on KRS Road were constructed years ago ensuring medical care to tuberculosis patients and those suffering from chest-related ailments.

The establishment of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Centre behind PKTB Sanatorium has emerged as a boon for heart patients from this part of the State. Even the Epidemic Diseases Hospital caters to the need of patients who suffer from contagious diseases. And now, adding to the list is the new District Hospital on KRS Road.

