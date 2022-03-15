Mysuru Jail to allow visitors to meet prisoners from Mar. 21

March 15, 2022

After a nearly two-year break on account of COVID pandemic, the prisoners lodged in Mysuru Central Jail will get an opportunity to meet visitors for a specified time on specific dates, starting from Mar. 21 (Monday).The Jail authorities had stopped such contact between visitors and prisoners following the outbreak of the deadly pandemic two years ago. But now as the pandemic has subsided, the Jail authorities are resuming contacts. As such family members, relatives, friends etc., who wish to meet prisoners lodged in Mysuru Central Jail can register in advance through e-mail, WhatsApp and Phone and arrive at the Jail at the specified time on the allowed date.

The visitors should not be suffering from any COVID symptoms and should have received two doses of vaccine. Also, they are required to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour. For more details, call Ph: 0821-2492089 or Mob: 94808-06432 or log on to the website: [email protected], according to a press release.