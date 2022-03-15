In Briefs

Mysuru Jail to allow visitors to meet prisoners from Mar. 21

March 15, 2022

After a nearly two-year break on account of COVID pandemic, the prisoners lodged in Mysuru Central Jail will get an opportunity to meet visitors for a specified time on specific dates, starting from Mar. 21 (Monday).The Jail authorities had stopped such contact between visitors and prisoners following the outbreak of the deadly pandemic two years ago. But now as the pandemic has subsided, the Jail authorities are resuming contacts. As such family members, relatives, friends etc., who wish to meet prisoners lodged in Mysuru Central Jail can register in advance through e-mail, WhatsApp and Phone and arrive at the Jail at the specified time on the allowed date.

The visitors should not be suffering from any COVID symptoms and should have received two doses of vaccine. Also, they are required to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour. For more details, call Ph: 0821-2492089 or Mob: 94808-06432 or log on to the website: [email protected], according to a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching