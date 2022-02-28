Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital performs over 1,000 open-heart surgeries: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

February 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at Mysuru has performed over a thousand open-heart surgeries since its establishment a few years ago, Research Institute Director at Bengaluru Dr. C.N. Manjunath said that the success rate of surgeries stands at a good 98 percent, which is an achievement.

He was speaking after unveiling the plaque of a male General Ward of the Cardiology Hospital sponsored in memory of Late Ambali Channabasappa and Vishalakshamma, Jayadeva Charitable Trust (Donor: A.C. Shadakshari of Bengaluru), here on Saturday.

Pointing out that all the health facilities that would be got at Bengaluru Jayadeva Hospital are now available at Mysuru Hospital too, Dr. Manjunath said he was happy that poor people are getting quality treatment at a very affordable cost. He further said that complex open heart surgeries too are being performed here, apart from by-pass surgeries and other types of surgical treatment.

Noting that the Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital has treated 9,41,932 people as out-patients and 82,417 as In-patients till now, he said that the Hospital has also conducted 189 vascular surgeries.

Recalling that one more operation theatre will be established in the Hospital soon as the number of heart patients are increasing post COVID pandemic, he suggested COVID recovered patients to visit the Hospital immediately if they experience chest pain or difficulty in breathing.

Stating that a total of 37 organisations and associations have liberally donated for the Hospital, he lauded A.C. Shadakshari of Bengaluru, who has donated Rs. 20 lakh to the Hospital. Complimenting all the Hospital staff for their dedicated service, he expressed hope that the Hospital will continue to maintain its good reputation.

Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr. Sadanand, Dr. Shankar Shira, Dr. Harsha Basappa, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Vinayak, Dr. Kumar, Dr. Bharathi, Dr. Manjunath, Dr. Shivaram, Dr. Rajith, Dr. Hema Ravish, Dr. Santosh, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Devaraj, RMO Dr. Pashupathi, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar, PRO Vani Mohan, Champakamala and others were present.