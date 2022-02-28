Hostel Wardens go on tour; parents take objection
February 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposing the Wardens of Post-Matric Students Hostels run by Social Welfare Department going on a tour en masse, parents of hostel students have strongly objected to the move, contending that the health, security and safety of children are under peril in the absence of Wardens.

Pointing out that there are a total of 21 student hostels in the city, including 9 hostels for boys, 9 for girls and three additional ones and a total of 3,200 students (1,200 boys and 2,000 girls) are staying in them, they wondered why the Hostel Wardens had chosen to go on a tour, when annual exams are round the corner.

The parents also questioned who should be held accountable if something goes wrong for the hostelites in the absence of Wardens. They also wanted to know whether all the Wardens can get leave on the same day.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Hostel Wardens undertook the tour after handing over the responsibility to trusted Cooks.

Responding to the allegations, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Malathi said that a Hostel Warden sent a mobile message to her saying that they were going on a tour on Saturday. But the Wardens did not seek permission in writing before leaving.

It is learnt that the Wardens made alternative arrangements to ensure that the Hostel ran smoothly in their absence.

But it is not clear as of now regarding the number of Wardens who went on tour, she said that they may have gone only on a local trip and returned by evening.

Malathi further said that she is collecting complete information on the matter.

