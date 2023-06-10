Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane Highway works to begin soon

June 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha held a meeting with concerned officials on expediting the four-lane Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway at Bengaluru on Thursday.

The MP held the meeting at the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) Regional office in the State Capital, which was attended by Chief Engineer Vivek Jaiswal and officials from the executing company (Dileep Buildcon).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the 93-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway project in March this year. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 4,130 crore.

The works of the project will be taken up in two packages — One from Paschimavahini near Srirangapatna to Periyapatna and the other from Periyapatna to Guddehosur. The Highway will link the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway at Paschimavahini.

During the meeting, Pratap Simha is said to have told officials of Dileep Buildcon to construct storm water drainage to ensure that the road does not get flooded during rains. Simha had cited the Induvalu underpass issue of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway as rain water used to create a lot of problems for the villagers.