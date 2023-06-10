Siddu to launch free bus travel scheme tomorrow

June 10, 2023

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will inaugurate Shakti, the free bus travel scheme for women tomorrow (June 11).

The Congress Government had promised to implement the ‘Shakti’ initiative facilitating free travel for women in State-owned buses ahead of polls.

The CM is scheduled to travel in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus route number 43 as part of the scheme inauguration. The bus will start its journey from the city’s Majestic area and end near the Vidhana Soudha.

Siddharamaiah will also interact with the passengers. The core team working for the party has come out with this plan to get maximum mileage and coverage to reach out to the common people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed all District in-charge Ministers and MLAs to launch the ‘Shakti’ scheme in their jurisdiction tomorrow. He also directed them to ensure that the ‘Shakti’ scheme reaches all eligible beneficiaries.

According to Transport Department, women can apply for Shakti smart card online through sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in from June 11. However, the Government is yet to clarify on when it will start issuing the smart card for women.