Mysuru-Kushalnagar National Highway 275: Green nod for Package 2; work to begin tomorrow

December 7, 2025

PWD to widen Kushalnagar-Madikeri stretch for smooth connectivity

Kushalnagar: The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has granted clearance for the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) 92.3-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar Access-Controlled Highway project, paving the way for the commencement of works on the 22.7-km Package 2 — from Basavanahalli to Periyapatana — beginning tomorrow (Dec. 8).

The Rs. 4,126-crore 4-lane Highway is being executed in four packages, all of which now stand approved following NBWL nod. Designated as NH-275, the new corridor will serve as an alternative to the existing, heavily congested two-lane Mysuru- Madikeri Road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project in Mandya on Mar. 12, 2023.

MP confirms green nod

In a social media post, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar wrote, “After persistent follow-up, working permission has been issued for NH-275 (Kushalnagar-Mysuru) for Package 2 after full compliance and coordination with forest and environmental requirements.”

“This project will transform road connectivity and ease travel for thousands daily — a major step forward for the region’s development,” he added.

The project falls under 2 divisions — Kodagu & Hunsur (Mysuru) — and consent letters from the respective Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) have been submitted by the construction company, following which the work order has now been issued. Company sources confirmed to Star of Mysore that work on Package 2 will formally begin tomorrow. All machinery and equipment required for construction have already been procured and kept ready for the past two years. Package 2 is expected to be completed in about 18 months (by 2027).

Five-Package Project

The Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway has been divided into five packages. The first package — a 22-km stretch from Kushalnagar to Madikeri is currently being worked out as the proposed alignment passes through dense forest areas and is awaiting clearance.

Kodagu Public Works Department (PWD) Assistant Executive Engineer (National Highways Division) D.M. Girish said, proposals are being prepared to widen the Highway at Basavanahalli so that existing roads in Kushalnagar, Madikeri and neighbouring areas can handle commuter movement without congestion.

“The extension of the Highway till Madikeri is under discussion. We are readying proposals which will soon be submitted to the NHAI and the Government. Wherever road widening is feasible, we have identified such stretches and will take up expansion,” he said.

On the forest stretch between Kushalnagar and Madikeri, Kodagu DCF Abhishek noted that if the Forest Department is consulted before the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), they can examine feasibility and process approvals accordingly.

Highway work packages