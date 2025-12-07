Winter chill sends egg prices soaring

December 7, 2025

Wholesale rates in Mysuru: From Rs. 6.70 to Rs. 7.60; Retail price Rs. 8 per egg

Mysore/Mysuru: The biting cold across Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh and other northern States has turned South India’s poultry egg industry into a booming business, with production and sales witnessing a sharp surge.

Egg consumption typically rises during winter, but this season’s demand has been exceptionally high. Severe cold conditions have further fuelled the requirement for eggs, drawing large quantities from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

For the first time, prices have risen by Rs. 1.50 to Rs. 1.70 per egg, with wholesale rates climbing from Rs. 5.50 per egg to Rs. 6.70 and Rs. 7.60 — yet demand remains unabated. The retail egg prices stand at Rs. 8 to Rs. 8.50 per egg.

Eggs are considered an essential winter food, helping people maintain strength and immunity. From November to the end of January, consumption usually peaks.

In many northern households, egg-based dishes are consumed three times a day during the cold spell, further pushing up demand. With production remaining largely constant each year, suppliers are diverting stocks to high-paying northern markets, leading to price hikes in Karnataka.

Mysuru typically receives 25-27 lakh eggs a day from poultry farms in Tamil Nadu, Namakkal, Davanagere and Hosapete. Of this, 8-9 lakh eggs regularly arrive from Davanagere and Hosapete alone. Now, only 1-2 lakh eggs are reaching Mysuru from these regions, with the bulk being diverted to North India.

Despite this diversion, Mysuru’s daily requirement of 6-7 lakh eggs — for hotels, fast-food joints and households — continues to be met and consumption remains strong even with higher prices.

Loads to Kerala and Mangaluru

Mysuru also supplies nearly 20 lakh eggs daily to districts in Kerala and to Mangaluru. Demand from Kerala has been particularly strong, adding further pressure on supply lines.

The rising number of gym-goers has also contributed to increased consumption. Fitness trainers often recommend eggs post-workout, boosting demand for boiled eggs and even raw egg drinks.

Additionally, the State Government distributes eggs through its nutrition programmes — midday meals for schoolchildren, anganwadi beneficiaries, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Ensuring an uninterrupted supply to these schemes has become increasingly challenging.

Prices likely to rise further

With temperatures dropping to near zero in several northern States, demand continues to soar. Supplies that once reached Mysuru from Tamil Nadu, Davanagere and Hosapete are now being channelled northward, causing prices to rise by more than Rs. 1.50 per egg. Industry sources warn that rates may climb further until the end of January. “For the first time, egg prices have risen by more than Rs. 1.50 per piece, and demand is unlikely to ease until the end of winter,” said Abul Kalam and Abul, owners of Star Egg Centre.