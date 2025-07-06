Mysuru Literature Festival – 2025: People obsessed with religion, politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar

July 6, 2025

Emergency was wrong; it should never have happened: Veteran Congress leader

Mysuru: Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar expressed concern that today’s citizens are overly consumed by religion, political ideology and faiths, while paying little attention to pressing local issues such as basic infrastructure and civic amenities. “This is a sad development and I’m not sure where this will lead us,” he remarked.

Aiyar was speaking this morning during a panel discussion titled ‘Decades of Diplomacy, Democracy and Political Developments’ on Day-2 of the ninth edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival-2025, organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust at Hotel Southern Star in city. He was in conversation with author Aroon Raman.

Reflecting on his career, Mani Shankar Aiyar — who served as an Indian Diplomat before joining politics — praised India’s Unity in Diversity when compared to other nations, but also strongly criticised the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre. “There is an urgent need to save India and its future generations from PM Narendra Modi’s rule. The future looks bleak and unsafe,” he claimed.

Responding to a question from Aroon Raman, Aiyar said, “Not all Hindus have voted for Narendra Modi. I agree he is politically the most powerful man today, but it’s important to remember that the majority of the population has not voted for him.”

When asked about the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Aiyar was candid in his criticism. “The Emergency was wrong — it should never have happened. I had immense respect for Indira Gandhi, but that respect diminished after she declared the Emergency. It remains a black mark on her otherwise remarkable leadership, and it cannot be condoned.”

Aiyar recalled his transition from Foreign Service to politics in 1989. A close aide to Rajiv Gandhi, he served as his Special Assistant until Gandhi’s assassination in 1991. “My proximity to the Gandhi family shaped much of my political career,” he admitted.

Sharing a personal anecdote, he said, “I was deeply inspired by Indian elections and Jawaharlal Nehru’s leadership. During a helicopter trip from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, I asked Rajiv Gandhi about joining politics. He welcomed me warmly, saying a scholar like me could be an asset to party politics.”

Aiyar also spoke about the realities of political life. “Politics isn’t just about success — it involves setbacks and serious challenges. Those entering the field must understand that it’s not always a bed of roses. There will be failures and moments of embarrassment,” he said.

Speaking about Mysuru, Aiyar acknowledged the contributions of the Wadiyars to the region’s growth but reminded the audience not to overlook other historical figures. “We must also remember the contributions of Tipu Sultan and Sir Mirza Ismail with equal respect and passion,” he said.