‘Media plays a key role in securing justice for women’

July 6, 2025

Mysuru: Journalist and writer Dr. Ammasandra Suresh stated that the media plays a crucial role in securing justice for marginalised communities, particularly women who are victims of atrocities.

He was speaking during a panel discussion titled ‘Sadhruda-Susthira Samajadalli Samaanathe Mattu Mahila Sabaleekaranagalannu Sadhisuvalli Madhyamagala Paatra’ (Role of Media in Achieving Equality and Women’s Empowerment in a Stable and Just Society) at Mysuru Literature Fest yesterday.

“We witness numerous cases of atrocities in society every day, with crimes against women being particularly prevalent. In such instances, the media plays a vital role in drawing the Government’s attention and ensuring that justice is delivered,” he said.

Dr. Suresh underscored the responsibility of the media to amplify the voices of the voiceless and to act as a bridge between victims and the justice system.

Citing powerful example of activist Jayalakshmi, he highlighted critical role media can play in aiding justice & rehabilitation for women victims of violence. “Jayalakshmi, who survived an acid attack by her husband in 2003, is a living example of how media intervention can bring justice and support to victims.”

He noted, a book documenting Jayalakshmi’s inspiring journey back into mainstream society has been published. “At the time of the attack, extensive coverage by both print and electronic media helped mobilise public support, enabling her to recover and rebuild her life,” he added.

Sharing her own experience at the session, Jayalakshmi said more than 70 women in Karnataka have suffered acid attacks at the hands of their husbands. “Earlier, victims received no compensation or official support. But due to sustained activism, several laws were introduced, including provisions for financial assistance towards medical treatment,” she said, turning emotional as she recalled her painful journey.

Jayalakshmi, who went on to establish the organisation ‘Gelathi,’ said it was formed to support women facing similar struggles. “The number of acid attacks has reduced in recent years, and the Government is now extending help, largely due to the persistent efforts of organisations like ours,” she said, also expressing gratitude to the media for their role in her case.

The discussion was coordinated by Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and Mysuru Book Club Member Dr. Shobha Rani.