‘AI-generated literature is weak against the real’
News

‘AI-generated literature is weak against the real’

July 6, 2025

Mysuru: A panel discussion in Kannada on the topic ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Yugadalli Kavithegala Prastutate’ (Relevance of poetry in an era of Artificial Intelligence) was held at Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday at Hotel Southern Star in city.

Writers Kallacchu Mahesh R. Nayak, Kiran Bhat and M.D. Guru participated in the discussion, which was moderated by Suchitra Hegde.

Kiran Bhat said, “We are in the era of globalisation, with everything available at our fingertips. But still, the AI will definitely be weaker against the real literature, even though the technologies may change in the future. It is unimaginable that technology can respond to man’s emotions.”

Kallacchu Mahesh R. Nayak asserted that, “poetry sums up our pain, but whatever we feel cannot be accurately represented by AI. The AI can deliver only as much as the data fed into it. The people can find out the differences between AI-generated poetry and that created by the writers, thus embodying the significance of what’s genuine.

M.D. Guru said, “Poetry is a blend of nature and soil. I have the habit of sharing the poetry I write on social media. People can easily make out the difference between manually generated poetry and that of AI.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching