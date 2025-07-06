‘AI-generated literature is weak against the real’

July 6, 2025

Mysuru: A panel discussion in Kannada on the topic ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Yugadalli Kavithegala Prastutate’ (Relevance of poetry in an era of Artificial Intelligence) was held at Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday at Hotel Southern Star in city.

Writers Kallacchu Mahesh R. Nayak, Kiran Bhat and M.D. Guru participated in the discussion, which was moderated by Suchitra Hegde.

Kiran Bhat said, “We are in the era of globalisation, with everything available at our fingertips. But still, the AI will definitely be weaker against the real literature, even though the technologies may change in the future. It is unimaginable that technology can respond to man’s emotions.”

Kallacchu Mahesh R. Nayak asserted that, “poetry sums up our pain, but whatever we feel cannot be accurately represented by AI. The AI can deliver only as much as the data fed into it. The people can find out the differences between AI-generated poetry and that created by the writers, thus embodying the significance of what’s genuine.

M.D. Guru said, “Poetry is a blend of nature and soil. I have the habit of sharing the poetry I write on social media. People can easily make out the difference between manually generated poetry and that of AI.”