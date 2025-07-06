‘Mahabharata teaches triumph over odds’

July 6, 2025

Mysuru: Renowned scholar Lakshmisha Tolpadi stated that studying and understanding the Mahabharata can help individuals overcome insurmountable challenges and, more importantly, dissolve ego.

He was speaking during a panel discussion at Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday.

The session, titled ‘Hosa Chiguru – Hale Beru: Tatvika Mattu Samskrutika Berugalindale Nava Peeligeyannu Sakriyagolisuva Anusandhana’ (New Sprouts from Old Roots: A Philosophical and Cultural Exploration for the New Generation), was part of day-1 proceedings.

During the discussion, writer T. Sindhu Rao asked about the relevance of studying the Mahabharata — and its various interpretations — at a time when technology has made all kinds of information instantly accessible.

Responding, Lakshmisha Tolpadi said, “The Mahabharata is deeply connected to life. Epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana have been read, reinterpreted and rewritten countless times. Their depth allows for exploration from multiple dimensions.”

He emphasised that even in the digital age, the timeless wisdom of epics continues to offer valuable insights for every generation.