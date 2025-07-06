Etched in hearts matters most, not awards: Dr. H.R. Leelavathi

July 6, 2025

Mysuru: Renowned Kannada light music vocalist Dr. H.R. Leelavathi has opined that there is no greater award than being etched in everyone’s heart, and one should develop the habit of even loving those who hate.

Dr. Leelavathi was sharing her views during a panel discussion in Kannada on the topic ‘Sugama Sangeetha Hagu Sahitya Kalarava’ at the Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday.

“Ours is a family of musicians, with my mother being a Karnatak vocalist, my father a Gamaka artist and folk singer and my brothers too into singing. Likewise, all forms of music, including classical and cinema, were deeply ingrained in the family. Music and literature were like my two eyes,” recalled Dr. Leelavathi.

“After marriage, many women ignore their aspirations and cultural likes. However, my husband Raghuram was supportive in all ways, which gave me enough time to devote to music. Now, my son too has joined hands and is involved in uploading my songs on social media,” she noted.

Describing her bonding with Akashvani as great, Dr. Leelavathi claimed to be the only singer to have set a record for singing in all the Akashvani stations of the country.

“I have sung some of the songs in Akashvani Assam too. Besides, I hold the distinction of representing the country as the ‘Ambassador of Light Music’ in the USA. I have been running a School for Light Music to teach the nuances of music to the next generation,” said Dr. Leelavathi.

Kusuma Murthy and Shanthala Chandramouli rendered light music. While Dr. Leelavathi sang Assamese songs to the delight of the audience. B.K. Meenakshi was the Master of the Ceremony.