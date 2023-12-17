Mysuru MP trapped in deep conspiracy, says Lahar Singh

December 17, 2023

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya has charged that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has hatched a conspiracy against BJP MP Pratap Simmha in connection with the Parliament smoke cannister attack case to ensure the victory of his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to media in New Delhi yesterday, Lahar Singh stated that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has been trapped. CM Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra will contest from Mysuru-Kodagu MP seat. “The conspiracy is hatched in a planned manner against Pratap Simmha to ensure the victory of his (CM Siddharamaiah) son,” he stated.

‘Urban Naxals’ took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Siddharamaiah has used these ‘Urban Naxals’ to frame Pratap Simmha, thereby also ensuring the growth of ‘Urban Naxals’. Between 2013-18, several ‘Urban Naxals’ were released from the jails of Karnataka. The ‘Urban Naxals’ are getting money from the Congress Government in Karnataka and they are expanding their base to other States.

“The Congress leaders had staged a protest just 15 minutes after the incident. This clearly shows conspiracy against Pratap Simmha. The country will get to know the reality after the NIA and other Central agencies, who are probing the incident, give a report,” Lahar Singh said.